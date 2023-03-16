Tucker Biven (Louisville): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made his fourth appearance of the season on the mound in the Cardinals' 5-1 victory over visiting Dayton on Sunday. He allowed one earned run on three hits while walking three and striking out three over three innings of action. So far this season, Biven is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA. Over nine innings of relief, he's allowed one earned run on seven hits while walking five and striking out 10. He has a 1.33 WHIP. Biven and the No. 4 Cards (14-1) will host Georgia Tech in a three-game weekend series that's scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tucker Biven
