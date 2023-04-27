Tucker Biven (Louisville): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made his first collegiate start, but received a no-decision, in the 19th-ranked Cardinals’ 6-5 loss to No. 12 Miami (Fla.) on Thursday. Over the first 4 1/3 innings, Biven allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out one. So far this season, Biven is 0-1 with a 3.86 earned-run average in 12 appearances (one start). He has allowed 20 runs (11 earned) on 27 hits while walking 17 and striking out 21 in 25 2/3 innings. He also has a 1.71 WHIP and opposing players are batting .257 against him. Biven and the Cards (27-14, 8-11) are scheduled to host the Hurricanes at 6 p.m. this evening in the second of a three-game weekend series at Jim Patterson Stadium.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tucker Biven
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany Frisch's Big Boy location closes
- Mexican restaurant serves authentic cuisine in New Albany
- Enchanted Kids brings play space for children at Green Tree Mall
- $50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Clarksville
- New Albany Farmer's Market kicks off summer season Saturday
- Indiana lawmakers suggest likely revival of 'obscene and harmful' library materials ban
- IUS honors seven alumni with Awards of Excellence and Distinguished Alumni Award
- HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Pioneers down Dragons in slugfest
- LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kooper Jacobi
- Indiana school officials push back on CTE grant elimination in budget plan
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.