Tucker Biven (Louisville): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made his first collegiate start, but received a no-decision, in the 19th-ranked Cardinals’ 6-5 loss to No. 12 Miami (Fla.) on Thursday. Over the first 4 1/3 innings, Biven allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out one. So far this season, Biven is 0-1 with a 3.86 earned-run average in 12 appearances (one start). He has allowed 20 runs (11 earned) on 27 hits while walking 17 and striking out 21 in 25 2/3 innings. He also has a 1.71 WHIP and opposing players are batting .257 against him. Biven and the Cards (27-14, 8-11) are scheduled to host the Hurricanes at 6 p.m. this evening in the second of a three-game weekend series at Jim Patterson Stadium.

