Tucker Biven (Louisville): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made his eighth appearance of the season on the mound for the No. 9 Cardinals in their 12-7 home loss to Lipscomb on Tuesday, the team’s “Cancer Awareness Night.” Prior to the game, Biven caught a ceremonial first pitch from his grandmother, Marsha, who is a cancer survivor. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, Biven walked one and struck out two. So far this season, he’s 0-1 with a 1.17 earned-run average on the mound. In 15 1/3 innings, he’s allowed two earned runs on 11 hits while walking 10 and striking out 16. He also has a 1.37 WHIP and opposing players are batting just .193 against him. Biven and the Cards (21-7, 4-5) are scheduled to host Boston College at 6 p.m. this evening in the first contest of a three-game series.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tucker Biven
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BEAM: The house that recovery built
- New body waxing services business opens in Sellersburg
- DODD COLUMN: Farewell to one of the Oak Park Gang
- LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jake Heidbreder
- Family grapples with 38-year-old's death in Friday accident
- Judge asks for new plea agreement in New Albany beating case
- New Albany, Floyd Central theatre programs garner national distinctions
- Former Jeff officer dies following motorcycle wreck
- Elsby building in downtown New Albany to be converted into hotel
- BOYS' GOLF: Ten to watch this season
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.