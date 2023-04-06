Tucker Biven (Louisville): The New Albany graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The right-handed pitcher made his eighth appearance of the season on the mound for the No. 9 Cardinals in their 12-7 home loss to Lipscomb on Tuesday, the team’s “Cancer Awareness Night.” Prior to the game, Biven caught a ceremonial first pitch from his grandmother, Marsha, who is a cancer survivor. In 2 1/3 innings of relief, Biven walked one and struck out two. So far this season, he’s 0-1 with a 1.17 earned-run average on the mound. In 15 1/3 innings, he’s allowed two earned runs on 11 hits while walking 10 and striking out 16. He also has a 1.37 WHIP and opposing players are batting just .193 against him. Biven and the Cards (21-7, 4-5) are scheduled to host Boston College at 6 p.m. this evening in the first contest of a three-game series.

