Tyler Wheeler (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman infielder-pitcher on the baseball team, went 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in one game. In his only start, Wheeler allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out three in six innings.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Tyler Wheeler, Southern Indiana
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
