Victor Dailey head shot

Victor Dailey

Victor Dailey (Indiana Tech): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets during the abbreviated season. In January, finished fourth in the high jump at the Mastodon Invitational and tied for sixth in that event at the Liberty Kickoff meet. In his last meet, he took sixth in the WHAC Indoor Championships while helping the Warriors to the team title. 

