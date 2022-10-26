Wenkers Wright (Illinois State): The Floyd Central graduate is a redshirt freshman on the football team. The 6-1, 200-pound running back ran 36 times for 180 yards, and also had four receptions for 23 yards, in the Redbirds’ 27-21 win at Indiana State this past Saturday. So far this season, Wright has run the football 96 times for a team-high 413 yards and a touchdown. He also has 13 receptions for 128 yards. Illinois State (5-2, 3-1) will visit No. 4 North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday. Wright also recently began raising money for his family in Haiti through merchandise using his name, image and likeness with 100 percent of the proceeds to go to his family. Wright’s NIL deal is being conducted through Bush Keller Sporting Goods.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Wenkers Wright
