Wenkers Wright_W_.jpg

Wenkers Wright

Wenkers Wright (Illinois State): The Floyd Central graduate is a redshirt sophomore on the football team. The 6-1, 200-pound running back ran four times for 59 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown run, in the Redbirds’ 41-0 victory over visiting Dayton last Saturday. Illinois State (1-0) will visit Western Illinois at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in its Missouri Valley Conference-opener.

Tags

Trending Video