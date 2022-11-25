Wenkers Wright (Illinois State): The Floyd Central graduate is a redshirt freshman on the football team. The 6-1, 200-pound running back accounted for 154 yards of total offense in the Redbirds’ 20-13 overtime victory over visiting Western Illinois in their season finale this past Saturday. He ran 29 times for 129 yards and a touchdown (a 2-yarder) while also making three catches for 25 yards in the game. Wright finished the season with 161 carries for 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns while making 19 receptions for 162 yards for Illinois State, which finished with a 6-5 record.

Tags

Trending Video