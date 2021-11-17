Wenkers Wright (Illinois State): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the football team. The 6-1, 190-pound running back made his debut with one carry for 1 yard in the Redbirds’ 17-10 overtime home win over No. 13 Northern Iowa on Nov. 6. Illinois State (4-6, 2-5) hosts Indiana State at noon Saturday in a Missouri Valley Conference game.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Wenkers Wright
