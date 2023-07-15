Weston Naville (Miami-Ohio): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year on the cross country and track & field teams. Naville established a new personal-best (8 minutes, 56.86 seconds) in the 3,000-meter run indoors at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet. He also set a PR in the mile (4:20.29) in the indoor Indiana University Relays. In the spring, he ran a season-best 4:12.46 in the 1,500 at Miami’s Blizzard Buster.
