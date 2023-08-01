Xander Ochsner (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is readying for his senior year on the men’s soccer team. The midfielder recorded four assists and four points last season for the Panthers. He totaled 34 shots, including nine on-goal, while starting 18 of 19 matches en route to earning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention. Hanover is scheduled to visit Evansville for an exhibition match Aug. 21.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Xander Ochsner
