Xander Ochsner head shot

Xander Ochsner

Xander Ochsner (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore midfielder on the men’s soccer team. On Sunday, Ochsner’s goal in the 58th minute propelled the Panthers to a 1-0 win at Emory University in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. In the second half of the scoreless match, Evan Redmon served the ball to Ochsner, who drilled a shot from 25 yards out to put the Panthers into the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Hanover (15-4-2) will face eighth-ranked Messiah at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lexington City, Va. So far this season, Ochsner has two goals, three assists and seven points while starting 19 matches for the Panthers.

