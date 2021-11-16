Xander Ochsner (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore midfielder on the men’s soccer team. On Sunday, Ochsner’s goal in the 58th minute propelled the Panthers to a 1-0 win at Emory University in the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. In the second half of the scoreless match, Evan Redmon served the ball to Ochsner, who drilled a shot from 25 yards out to put the Panthers into the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Hanover (15-4-2) will face eighth-ranked Messiah at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Lexington City, Va. So far this season, Ochsner has two goals, three assists and seven points while starting 19 matches for the Panthers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Xander Ochsner
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Thelma Lee Salmon, former resident of Harrison and Floyd Counties, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Danville, IN. Thelma was born July 23, 1925, in Rosewood, IN to George and Minnie (Arnold) Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert H Salmon, Jr (2012), and sons Allen …
Most Popular
Articles
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs win 1st regional title
- Greater Clark board approves pay raises for teachers
- Letter to the Editor: McLaughlin responds to OWI arrest
- Battling cancer, but still chasing the light, Bulleit's art to be displayed in New Albany
- FIber optic installation on Daisy Lane leads to 10K in plumbing damage
- Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed
- Transitional house for women to open in New Washington
- Body pulled from Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
- New Albany-Floyd school board approves raises for teachers, OK's contract
- Clarksville police officer facing resisting law enforcement charge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.