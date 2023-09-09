Zen Michalski (Ohio State): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the football team. The 6-7, 310-pound offensive lineman saw action in the Buckeyes’ 23-3 season-opening win at Indiana last Saturday. Ohio State (1-0) will host Youngstown State at noon Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Zen Michalski
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Westbound I-64 top deck lane closure on Sherman Minton
- ACLU sues over new Indiana law making licenses, ID cards available to only Ukrainian immigrants
- Arni's still looking for new spot after Floyds Knobs location closes
- Developer considers pickleball facility, event center on Corydon Pike
- Lanesville Heritage Weekend begins Thursday
- Man charged in Louisville road rage shooting has Southern Indiana charges
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central slams Silver Creek
- New Albany pizza shop mourns beloved volunteer
- GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Pierce leads Braves to victory
- The Prologue Venue opens in downtown New Albany
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.