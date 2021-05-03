Zoie Zimmerman head shot

Zoie Zimmerman

Zoie Zimmerman (IU Kokomo): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore defensive specialist on the volleyball team. Zimmerman and the 23rd-ranked Cougars were eliminated in pool play of the 41st annual NAIA National Tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa. Sixth-ranked Missouri Baptist swept IUK 3-0 in its first match. Later in the day, though, the Cougars bounced back by beating No. 11, and previously undefeated, Keiser (Fla.) 3-2. The win was the first-ever in pool play at the final site for IU Kokomo. Zimmerman had six digs and one assists off the bench in the loss to Missouri Baptist. She followed that up with eight digs and one assist in the victory over Keiser. Zimmerman finished the season with 132 digs (1.63 per set), a .919 passing percentage, 10 assists and two kills for the Cougars, who finished 24-6. 

