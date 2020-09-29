Zoie Zimmerman head shot

Zoie Zimmerman

Zoie Zimmerman (IU Kokomo): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore defensive specialist on the volleyball team. She had six digs off the bench in the Cougars’ 3-0 sweep of host Point Park (Pa.) on Sept. 18. The next day she started and tallied eight digs in IUK’s 3-0 sweep of host Carlow (Pa.).

