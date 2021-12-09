Nan Garcia (Toledo): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot forward had a career-high 20 points off the bench in the Rockets’ 86-33 victory over visiting St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday. She was 8 for 11 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. She also had four rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal in 18 minutes of action. So far this season, Garcia is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 17 minutes for Toledo (4-2), which will next host Loyola-Maryland at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Ali Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-10 defensive specialist/outside hitter recorded one service ace while seeing action in all five sets of the sixth-seeded Boilermakers’ come-from-behind 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16 triumph over BYU in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hornung and Purdue (26-6) will face the third-seeded, and host, Panthers (29-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Pittsburgh Regional final.
Marissa Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a senior on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-7 defensive specialist tallied 13 digs, two assists and one service ace in the sixth-seeded Boilermakers’ 25-12, 16-25, 21-25, 25-13, 18-16 comeback win over BYU in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday in Pittsburgh. Hornung and Purdue (26-6) will face the third-seeded, and host, Panthers (29-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Pittsburgh Regional final. If the Boilers win, they will advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the women’s volleyball team. The 5-9 libero/defensive specialist saw action in one set of the top-seeded Cardinals’ 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 sweep of 16th-seeded Florida in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal Thursday afternoon at Freedom Hall. Rush and unbeaten UofL (31-0) will face eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (26-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU) in the Louisville Regional final at Freedom Hall. If the Cards win, they will advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.