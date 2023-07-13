Xavier Hart (Vincennes): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the baseball team. The right-hander went 4-4 with two saves and a 4.93 earned-run average in 20 appearances. Over 45 2/3 innings, he allowed 34 runs (25 earned) on 37 hits while walking 31 and fanning 57.
Elliot Mays (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her freshman year on the softball team, after also playing on the volleyball team. Mays, a catcher-outfielder, batted .250 with two doubles and seven RBIs while starting 31 of 45 games for the Panthers. She had a season-high three hits against Augustana (Ill.) on March 26. Defensively, she ranked third on the team in putouts (104) and posted a .947 fielding percentage.
Weston Naville (Miami-Ohio): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year on the cross country and track & field teams. Naville established a new personal-best (8 minutes, 56.86 seconds) in the 3,000-meter run indoors at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet. He also set a PR in the mile (4:20.29) in the indoor Indiana University Relays. In the spring, he ran a season-best 4:12.46 in the 1,500 at Miami’s Blizzard Buster.
