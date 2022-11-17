Cobie Barnes (SIU-Edwardsville): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard has seen action in each of the Cougars’ first three contests. He had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench in SIUE’s season-opening 85-57 win over Harris-Stowe last Monday. This past Saturday, Barnes recorded four points and two rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in the Cougars’ 81-76 loss at Purdue Fort Wayne. Tuesday night, he had five points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench in SIUE’s 105-80 loss at Missouri. He was 1 for 2 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line in 12 minutes of action. The Cougars (1-2) will face Fairleigh Dickinson at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the JK54 Classic at Longwood (Va.) University.
Sean East II (Missouri): The New Albany graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard has seen action in each of the Tigers’ first four games. Last Monday, East had 12 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal off the bench in Missouri’s 97-91 victory over visiting Southern Indiana. He was 4 for 6 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line while also committing four fouls and one turnover in 24 minutes of action. Four nights later, he had six points, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes off the bench in the Tigers’ 92-85 victory over Penn. Sunday, East tallied two points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench in Mizzou’s 82-53 triumph over Lindenwood. Then Tuesday night, he had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals off the bench in the Tigers’ 105-80 win over SIU-Edwardsville. He was 6 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and two turnovers in 20 minutes of action. East is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 19.8 minutes per game for the Tigers (4-0), who host Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.
Carter Smith (Ball State): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the men’s golf team. Smith recently wrapped up his first fall season with the Cardinals in the UD Flyer Invitational last month. Smith tied for 44th in the event, finishing his three rounds with an 18-over 231 (77-75-79). The week before he competed in the Purdue Fall Invitational. He tied for 21st in the individual tourney with a 4-over 222 (73-75-74). He carded five birdies in his final round.
