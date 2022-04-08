Juston Betz 5th year head shot

Juston Betz

Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence alum recently completed his graduate season on the men's basketball team. On Thursday, the program announced that Betz would be returning for one final season in 2022-23. Then on Friday, Betz was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference's 2021-22 Winter Winners for Life team. Betz played the second-most minutes per game by any student-athlete this past season with his 34.8 average for the ASUN Tournament champion Knights. He ranked third in the conference for rebounds per game (7.1) and sixth in steals per outing (1.4) while also earning a position on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. The graduate student holds a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of his MBA while also being part of the Bellarmine Athletics Advisory Board and serving as the president of Bellarmine's chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Tags

Trending Video