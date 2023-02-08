McKenna Cavanaugh (Southern Indiana)
The Christian Academy graduate is a junior on the women’s track & field team. Last Friday night, she won the 1-mile run at the PNC Bellarmine Classic in Louisville. She finished the race in a personal-best 4 minutes, 49.72 seconds — which was nearly 10 seconds faster than her previous PR. Cavanaugh and the Screaming Eagles will compete in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Boston, Mass.
Naimah Slaughter (Bellarmine)
The Rock Creek graduate is a sophomore on the women’s track & field team. Slaughter, a transfer from Purdue Fort Wayne, helped the Knights’ 1,600-meter relay team to victory last Friday in the PNC Bank Bellarmine Classic. Slaughter teamed up with Katrina Kamarute, Avery Hedden and Chloe Freilinger to finish in 3:48.92. She also placed 13th out of 33 in the long jump at the meet. Slaughter and the Knights are slated to compete in the GVSU Big Meet on Friday and Saturday in Allendale, Mich.
