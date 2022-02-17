Tre Coleman (Nevada): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7 forward had eight points, three steals and two assists in the Wolfpack’s 81-72 victory over visiting San Jose State in a Mountain West Conference clash Tuesday night. He was 3 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line in 34 minutes of action. So far this season, Coleman is averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 27.3 minutes per game while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. Nevada (11-3, 5-8), which visited San Jose State on Thursday night, is scheduled to host UNLV on Tuesday night.
Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-5 guard had 18 points, three rebounds and one assist in the Falcons’ 85-59 loss to visiting Boise State in a MWC game Wednesday night. He was 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 38 minutes of action. So far this season, Heidbreder is averaging 10 points, 3.4 rebounds, two assists and 33.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 76.2 percent from the free throw line. Air Force (10-14, 3-10) will visit Wyoming on Saturday afternoon.
Emmy Ralph (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 5-6 guard had 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the Grenadiers’ 75-68 loss at Midway University in a River States Conference clash Thursday night. Ralph was 5 for 15 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line. She also had one blocked shot in 35 minutes of action. IU Southeast (11-16, 7-10) will visit Oakland City at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in its regular-season finale.
Jasmine Walker (Franklin): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the women’s basketball team. The 6-0 forward had team-highs in points (17) and rebounds (seven) in the Grizzlies’ 77-69 win at Mt. St. Joseph in a Heartland College Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night. She was 5 for 9 from the field and 7 for 10 from the free throw line while also recording one steal in 22 minutes of action. So far this season, Walker is averaging 4.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.5 minutes per game. Franklin (8-14, 6-9) closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when it hosts Rose-Hulman.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
