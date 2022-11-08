Jake Heidbreder (Air Force): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. On Monday night, the 6-foot-5 guard tallied 12 points, three rebounds and one assist in the Falcons’ season-opening 62-58 loss at Bowling Green. He was 4 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 0 for 1 from the free throw line in 31 minutes of action. Air Force (0-1) will host Delaware on Friday afternoon.
Emmy Ralph (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a junior guard on the women’s basketball team. Ralph was named River States Conference Player of the Week on Monday. The 5-6 guard averaged 26.3 points, four rebounds and three assists over the Grenadiers’ first three games — all victories. She opened the season with a 32-point performance in IU Southeast’s 81-77 overtime win at Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky.). She tallied 22 and 25 points in her next two contests. IUS, which hosted Simmons College on Tuesday, will visit Huntington University at 8 p.m. Friday night.
Trey Kaufman-Renn (Purdue): The Silver Creek graduate is a redshirt freshman on the men’s basketball team. On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-9 forward had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench in the Boilermakers’ season-opening 84-53 win over Milwaukee. He was 3 for 8 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the free throw line. He also blocked one shot, committed two fouls and one turnover. Purdue (1-0) will next host Austin Peay at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Anthony Wales Jr. (IU Southeast): The Louisville native is a senior guard on the men’s basketball team. On Monday, Wales was named the RSC Player of the Week. The 6-0 guard averaged 22.5 points, five assists and three rebounds over the Grenadiers’ first four games, all victories. He was the team’s top scorer in three of those contests. Wales tallied a game-high 29 points in IU Southeast’s 82-78 win at Hanover on Nov. 1. The Grenadiers, who visited No. 10 Georgetown (Ky.) on Tuesday night, will host Brescia (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.
