Reece Compton (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Floyd Central graduate is a junior on the men’s golf team. Compton and the Mastodons wrapped up their fall season in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational, which ended Tuesday at North Alabama. Compton, playing as an individual, shot a 241 over three rounds. He carded a 76 in the first round, a 79 in the second round and an 81 in the third round. Last season, Compton shot a season average of 76.45 while playing 23 rounds in 10 events. He carded a season-best 71 at the Benbow Invitational. Additionally, Compton played as the alternate at the Horizon League Championship. Compton and the ‘Dons will begin their spring season in February when they travel to Orlando, Fla. to play in the Mickey Mouse Intercollegiate.
Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back had the best game of his young career in the Chippewas’ 28-21 win at Akron on Saturday. Playing in place of injured starter Lew Nichols III, Lukes finished with 249 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He rushed 26 times for 160 yards and two TDs; recorded four receptions for 71 yards and another score and returned a kickoff for 18 yards in the game. “When you get the ball more and more, you’re definitely going to get into a rhythm,” Lukes said after the game. “You start to feel yourself, especially when you start breaking off big-time runs, and start making people miss, hitting people with moves you’ve been practicing the whole year. When you actually get to do that it just gives you the confidence to keep doing it.” The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Central Michigan. “You have your slumps; you have your ups and you have your downs,” Lukes said. “We’re Chippewas, we handle adversity; that’s what we do. We’re a band of brothers. That’s what we preach every day, we go over that every day and I trust my brothers. We weren’t pointing any fingers at each other after we lost those games. That stuff’s in the past; we go at it day by day, week by week, game by game.” For his performance, Lukes was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll. Fans can vote for Lukes by visiting https://www.louisvillesports.org/paul-hornung/award-poll. The Chippewas (2-5, 1-2) will next host Bowling Green at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Alyssa Wright (Southern Indiana): The Silver Creek graduate is a senior on the women’s soccer team. The defender has one assist and one point while starting 12 of 14 matches so far this season for the Screaming Eagles. She has recorded five shots, including one on-goal, while logging 662 minutes of action. USI (4-6-4, 0-4-2) will next visit Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. Thursday evening before closing the regular season against Eastern Illinois at 1 p.m. Sunday.
