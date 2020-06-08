LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Julien Magallanes (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a senior distance runner on the men's track & field team, did not compete in any indoor meets for the Cardinals during the abbreviated season.
Naimah Slaughter (PFW): The Rock Creek graduate, a freshman jumper on the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Mastodons. Her season was highlighted by her breaking the school record in the high jump, clearing 1.68 meters (5-feet, 6-inches) in the Mastodon Opener. She also took ninth in the high jump at the Summit League Indoor Championships.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
