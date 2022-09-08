Bree Martin (St. John’s): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team. The libero/defensive specialist has seen action in all seven of the Red Storm’s matches so far this season. In that time she has recorded a team-best 95 digs and posted a .948 reception percentage while also tallying 14 assists, five service aces and five points. St. John’s (3-4) will host the Jack Kaiser Volleyball Classic this weekend. The Red Storm faces Southeastern Louisiana at 10 a.m. this morning in its first match.
Anna Purichia (Eastern Kentucky): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team. The outside hitter has seen action in three of the Colonels’ seven matches so far this season. In that time she has compiled five points, four kills, five digs and two block assists. Eastern Kentucky (5-2) hosts its Geri Polvino Invitational this weekend. The Colonels face Saint Francis at 12:30 p.m. today in their first match.
Riley Winslow (Marshall): The New Albany graduate is a junior on the volleyball team. The defensive specialist has seen action in four of the Thundering Herd’s first six matches this season. In that time she has compiled seven digs and one assist. The Thundering Herd (3-3) hosts its Marshall Invite this weekend. It faces Charleston Southern at 6 p.m. tonight in its first match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.