Jocobi Hendricks (IU Southeast): The Louisville Waggener graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot guard was named to the River States Conference first-team earlier this week. Tuesday night, Hendricks had a game-high 19 points to go along with six rebounds, four steals and one assist in the Grenadiers’ 68-60 win at IU Kokomo in the RSC Tournament final to earn an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament. He was 7 for 15 from the field, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing two fouls and one turnover in 33 minutes of action. So far this season, Hendricks is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 27.6 minutes per game while shooting 81.3 percent from the free throw line and 47.5 percent from the field for the Grenadiers (23-8).
Glenn Hill (IU Southeast): The Louisville Southern graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-4 guard was named second-team All-RSC by the league coaches earlier this week. On Tuesday night, Hill had nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Grenadiers’ 68-60 win at IU Kokomo in the RSC Tournament final. He was 3-for-10 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, while committing three fouls and one turnover in 32 minutes. So far this season, Hill is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 27.5 minutes a game while shooting 78.8 percent from the free throw line and 46 percent from the field.
Autumn Oehlstrom (IU Southeast): The Lisbon, Ohio native is a senior on the softball team. Earlier this week, the outfielder was named the River States Conference Player of the Week after batting an even .500 (with 10 hits in 20 at-bats) in six games. The left-handed hitter racked up five doubles, three home runs and six RBIs while walking once and striking out only once. She also recorded a 1.200 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .524. Oehlstrom hit safely in all six of the Grenadiers’ games last week. IUS (3-3) will next host Taylor in a Saturday doubleheader that’s slated to start at 1 p.m.
Anthony Wales Jr. (IU Southeast): The Louisville Fern Creek graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-0 guard was announced as a first-team All-RSC pick earlier this week. Wales had eight points, five rebounds and four assists in the Grenadiers’ 68-60 win over IUK in the RSC Tournament final on Tuesday night. So far this season, Wales is averaging a team-best 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 32.5 minutes per game while shooting 80.7 percent from the free throw line and 44.7 percent from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.