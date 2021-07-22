Dallas Henderson (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman year on the softball team. The catcher/first baseman hit .312 while starting 50 of 59 games for the Grenadiers. She tallied 10 doubles, a triple and two home runs and 33 RBIs while scoring 19 runs. She also finished with a .429 slugging percentage and a .366 on-base percentage.
Jonathan Kervin (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his freshman year on the wrestling team. Kervin started in three dual matches for the Hoosiers. He notched one victory, picking up a 5-2 decision in an extra match at Michigan.
Lindsey Nelson (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her sophomore year on the softball team. The infielder hit .321 while starting 58 of 64 games for the Grenadiers. She tallied eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 23 RBIs while scoring 27 runs. She also finished with a .428 slugging percentage and a .380 on-base percentage.
Madeline Probus (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her junior year on the softball team. The outfielder hit .350 while starting 65 of 66 games for the Grenadiers. She tallied eight doubles, a team-high nine triples, one home run and 37 RBIs while scoring a team-best 45 runs. She finished with a .508 slugging percentage, a .404 on-base percentage and stole 14 bases.
Steven Thom (Bellarmine): The New Albany graduate recently completed his sophomore year on the baseball team. The left-handed pitcher appeared in six games, starting one, this past season. In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed nine earned runs on 10 hits while walking six and striking out four.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
