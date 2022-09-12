Jacob Garrett (Southern Illinois): The Silver Creek graduate is a fifth-year junior on the football team. The 6-foot-2, 247-pound fullback had two catches for 22 yards in the Salukis’ 34-31 loss to visiting Southeast Missouri this past Saturday night. So far this season, he has three receptions for 33 yards for Southern Illinois (0-2), which visits Northwestern this Saturday.
Marion Lukes (Central Michigan): The Charlestown graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-9, 195-pound running back ran three times for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Chippewas’ 38-24 loss to visiting South Alabama this past Saturday. Central Michigan, which lost its season-opener 58-44 at Oklahoma State on Sept. 1, will host Bucknell at 1 p.m. this Saturday.
Tristan Polk (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 6-4, 205-pound quarterback completed all three of his passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ season-opening victory over visiting Madonna on Sept. 3. The Knights (1-0) host St. Francis (Ill.) this Saturday evening.
Wenkers Wright (Illinois State): The Floyd Central graduate is a redshirt freshman on the football team. The 6-1, 200-pound running back ran 21 times for 101 yards — an average of 4.8 yards per carry — in the Redbirds’ 28-21 victory over visiting Valparaiso this past Saturday. Illinois State (1-1) will host Eastern Illinois this Saturday night.
