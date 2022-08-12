Dakota Bramer (Bellarmine) and Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The former Floyd Central teammates faced off Thursday night in an exhibition women’s soccer match. The Knights and Sycamores played to a 1-1 draw at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville. Bramer is a 5-foot-3 freshman midfielder for BU while Yankey is a 5-6 junior midfielder for ISU. Yankey was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection last season. She finished the campaign with one goal and three assists while starting in 16 of 17 matches.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
