Former Floyd Central soccer standouts Dakota Bramer, left, and Katie Yankey, right, faced off on the pitch Thursday night with their college teams. Bramer and Bellarmine played Yankey and Indiana State to a 1-1 draw at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

Dakota Bramer (Bellarmine) and Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The former Floyd Central teammates faced off Thursday night in an exhibition women’s soccer match. The Knights and Sycamores played to a 1-1 draw at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium in Louisville. Bramer is a 5-foot-3 freshman midfielder for BU while Yankey is a 5-6 junior midfielder for ISU. Yankey was a second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection last season. She finished the campaign with one goal and three assists while starting in 16 of 17 matches.

