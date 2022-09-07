David Florence (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Louisville Trinity graduate, and Jeffersonville native, is a senior on the football team. The wide receiver had six receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ season-opening 55-13 loss at Northwood (Mich.) last Saturday. Kentucky Wesleyan (0-1) hosts Lake Erie at 7 p.m. this Saturday.
Ali Hornung (Purdue): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team. The defensive specialist/outside hitter has started all six matches so far this season for the unbeaten Boilermakers. So far she has a team-high-tying nine service aces to go along with 54 digs (2.45 per set), which ranks second on the squad. Additionally, she has nine points and three assists for Purdue (6-0), which visits fourth-ranked Louisville at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Ceci Rush (Louisville): The Providence graduate is a junior on the volleyball team. The libero/defensive specialist has appeared in all six matches for the Cardinals so far this season. So far she has totaled five digs, five service aces, five points and one assist. Louisville (5-1) hosts Purdue at 7 p.m. Friday night.
