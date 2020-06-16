Summer Allen (Louisville): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman on the women’s rowing team, was one of 414 student-athletes that earned Red and Black Scholar-Athlete honors for the fall semester. The honor is earned by student-athletes who maintained at least a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average.
Paige Spiller (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a senior on the women’s rowing team, was named a 2020 Scholar Athlete by the College Rowing Coaches Association on Monday.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
