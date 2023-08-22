Ethan Eckert (Spalding): The Silver Creek graduate is beginning his senior season on the men’s soccer team. The forward tallied two goals, five assists and nine points while starting 16 of 18 matches for the Golden Eagles in 2022. He recorded 34 shots, including 18 on goal, while logging 1,199 minutes of action. In his career, Eckert has compiled eight goals, 16 assists and 32 points while appearing in 52 matches (29 of which he’s started) for Spalding. The Golden Eagles, who hosted Pikeville in an exhibition Tuesday night, will host Transylvania at 7 p.m. Thursday in another exhibition. Spalding is scheduled to open its season Sept. 1, when it hosts Asbury.
Bailey Hale (Oakland City): The Silver Creek graduate recently completed his freshman season on the baseball team. The catcher batted .229 with a double and six RBIs while scoring four runs. He had a .349 on-base percentage with a .606 OPS while appearing in 12 games (10 of which he started).
