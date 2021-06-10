Clay Woeste (IU Southeast): The Lawrenceburg native is a junior second baseman on the baseball team. Last Thursday, he was named to the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team. Woeste led the Grenadiers with a . 412 batting average (7-for-17) and recorded six runs scored, three doubles, a home run and three stolen bases while knocking in five in four games. He also drew five walks.
Woeste had at least one hit in every World Series game and had multi-hit games in the final three World Series contests for the Grenadiers.
He finished the season leading the Grenadiers in hits (92), runs scored (89), stolen bases (38), he was third in triples (3) and home runs (8).
A first-team All-River States Conference selection, Woeste ranks No. 1 in the NAIA in total at-bats (246) and runs scored. He is third in hits and fourth in stolen bases. He is No. 9 in total assists (189) and No. 11 in runs scored per game (1.4).
