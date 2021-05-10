Matt Monahan (IU Southeast): The New Lenox, Ill. native is a senior first baseman on the baseball team. Last Thursday, Monahan was named the River States Conference Player of the Year. During the regular season, he hit .428 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs in 51 games. At the time his 83 hits led the RSC and ranked second in the NAIA. He also stood out defensively as the RSC Gold Glove selection at first base.
Hannah Ogg (IU Southeast): The Wadesville native is a junior pitcher on the softball team. Last Thursday, Ogg was named the RSC Pitcher of the Year. During the regular season, she went 28-10 in the circle with a 1.42 earned-run average and had struck out 216 batters in 207 1/3 innings pitched. At the time she ranked second in the NAIA in wins and innings pitched. She also had four saves.
Ben Reel (IU Southeast): The IUS graduate is in his 13th year as the head coach of the baseball team. Last Thursday, Reel was named the RSC Coach of the Year. During the regular season he guided the Grenadiers to a 41-13 record, including 26-1 in the RSC. At the time IUS was ranked No. 18 in the NAIA Top 25 and had secured an NAIA National Championship bid.
Cade Reynolds (IU Southeast): The Greensburg native is a freshman right-handed pitcher on the baseball team. Last Thursday, Reynolds was named the RSC Freshman of the Year. During the regular season, he started 10 games (eight of which were in conference play) and recorded a 4-2 record with a 3.42 ERA.
Joe Witten (IU Southeast): The New Albany resident is in his eighth season as head coach of the softball team. Last Thursday, Witten was named the RSC Coach of the Year by his peers. During the regular season, Witten guided the Grenadiers to a 42-14 record, including 22-4 in the RSC. At the time, IUS was receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 and had won the RSC West Division title.
