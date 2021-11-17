Jaylynn Brown (UNC Greensboro): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-foot-8 senior guard on the women’s basketball team. On Nov. 9, Brown scored a game-high 19 points in the Spartans’ season-opening 52-48 victory over visiting UNC Asheville. She was 6 for 18 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds, tallied two steals and dished out one assist in 36 minutes of action. Sunday, Brown had four points, three rebounds and two steals in Greensboro’s 56-45 loss at Wake Forest. She was 2-for-10 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, in 22 minutes of action. Brown and the Spartans (1-1) will host Winthrop at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
LOCAL COLLGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jaylynn Brown
