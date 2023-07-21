The recent Jeffersonville graduate, a baseball standout, announced earlier this month that he was de-committing from the University of Georgia following a coaching change there. Earlier this week, Denby made a new college choice. “I’m beyond excited to announce my decision to further my academic and baseball career at Georgia Tech! I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and opportunities to play the incredible sport I love, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Go Jackets!” Denby wrote on his Twitter page Wednesday.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE UPDATE: Brett Denby
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarksville Chick-Fil-A closes for renovations
- Hunter Station Pizza to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
- NAFCS hires two assistant principals at Floyd Central
- The Clark County 4-H Fair begins Friday. Here's a rundown of the events
- Mozart in the Knobs festival to kick off next week in Floyd County
- Phoenix Theatres to take over operations of New Albany movie theater
- Friends, family remember the life of Dr. Guy Silva
- New farmers market to start in Georgetown
- Clarksville approves zoning change on land close to Sellersburg
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Countdown to kickoff - 35 days
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.