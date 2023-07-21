5-29-23_NewAlbany_4A-Sectional_Final_BB_52943_.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Brett Denby fires a pitch during the Red Devils’ 4-3 victory over Floyd Central in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional final Monday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

The recent Jeffersonville graduate, a baseball standout, announced earlier this month that he was de-committing from the University of Georgia following a coaching change there. Earlier this week, Denby made a new college choice. “I’m beyond excited to announce my decision to further my academic and baseball career at Georgia Tech! I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the abilities and opportunities to play the incredible sport I love, and everyone who’s supported me along the way. Go Jackets!” Denby wrote on his Twitter page Wednesday.

