The recent Floyd Central graduate, a standout for the boys’ soccer team, suited up for Louisville City FC for the second time this season in its international friendly against Atlanta FC last Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. Atlanta FC won the match 2-1.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE UPDATE: Dakota Hart
