DakotaHart.jpg

Recent Floyd Central graduate Dakota Hart saw action for Louisville City FC for the second time this season in its international friendly against Atlanta FC last Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.

 Photo courtesy Louisville City FC Twitter page

The recent Floyd Central graduate, a standout for the boys’ soccer team, suited up for Louisville City FC for the second time this season in its international friendly against Atlanta FC last Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. Atlanta FC won the match 2-1.

Tags

Trending Video