Borden senior Emily Schottelkotte, a softball standout for the Braves, announced her commitment to Mount St. Joseph University on Sunday.
“I have always been told that if you have a dream you CAN achieve it! Through hard work, consistency, and believing that God has the best plan for you!” Schottelkotte wrote in a note, which was accompanied by photos of her on the MSJ campus, on her Twitter page. “With that being said, I am INCREDIBLY blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career playing collegiate softball at Mount St. Joseph University! This wouldn’t be possible without all my current and past coaches, teammates, and especially my parents. Thank you Mom and Dad for everything you do! Coach Goderwis and Coach Morris I can not thank you enough for this opportunity! I couldn’t be more excited to be a Lion!”
Last season, Schottelkotte batted .333 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs while touching home eight times for the Braves, who went 12-11. In the circle, the left-handed pitcher went 3-2 with one save and a 3.42 earned-run average. Over 59 1/3 innings, she allowed 48 runs (29 earned) on 54 hits while walking 26 and striking out 93.
