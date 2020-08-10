FLOYDS KNOBS — Zoe Hoehn picked up where she left off over the weekend, leading Floyd Central to victory in a four-way girls’ golf match at Valley View Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
Hoehn, who was the individual winner at Saturday’s Washington Invitational, shot a 1-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 156. New Albany was second with a 182 while Seymour and Jennings County each shot 215.
Hoehn parred the first six holes before birdieing the par-5 seventh, then closed out her round with back-to-back pars.
Also for Floyd, Sophie Cook shot an even-par 36, Haleigh Cullins fired a 42 while Trinity Bramer and Audrey Giovenco carded 43 apiece.
Freshman Laken Tetley fired a 40 to lead the Bulldogs while Maddie Daniel shot a 41.
FLOYD CENTRAL 156, NEW ALBANY 182, JENNINGS COUNTY 215, SEYMOUR 215
At Valley View, Floyds Knobs, par-36
Medalist: Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 35.
Floyd Central: Hoehn 35, Sophie Cook 36, Haleigh Cullins 42, Trinity Bramer 43, Audrey Giovenco 43.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 40, Maddie Daniel 41, Libby Bogdon 50, Sarah Jefferson 51, Kate Daniel 54.
NALL WINS WITH NO-NO
NEW ALBANY — A trio of pitchers combined for a no-hitter as the New Albany 10U All-Star team rolled to a 19-0 3-inning win over the Silver Creek Orange All-Stars on Monday evening as round-robin action began in the District 5 Tournament at New Albany.
Grady Mayfield, Corbin Crone and Abram Caswell each threw an inning for New Albany. All walked one, while Crone struck out three, Caswell two and Mayfield one.
Those three got plenty of help from their offense as New Albany plated 11 runs in the first inning and eight in the second.
Keaton Hamilton, William Herrmann, Kaeson Standiford and Mayfield led New Albany’s 12-hit attack with two apiece. Hamilton and Herrmann both had triples and two RBIs apiece. Standiford, Jaxson Sparks and Noah Washington also drove in two runs each. Meanwhile Hamilton and Mayfield scored three runs apiece and Herrmann, Caswell, Crone and Sparks scored twice.
