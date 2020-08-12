SCOTTSBURG — Led by freshman Laken Tetley’s medalist performance, New Albany topped Scottsburg in a girls’ golf dual match Wednesday afternoon at Westwood Golf Course.
Tetley fired a 44 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 186 — 29 shots better than the Warriorettes.
Sophomore Maddie Daniel was right behind Tetley with a 45 while her classmate, Sarah Jefferson, shot a 47. Fellow sophomore Libby Bogdon rounded out the team score with a 50.
NEW ALBANY 186, SCOTTSBURG 215 Wednesday at Westwood GC, Scottsburg
Medalist: Laken Tetley (New Albany).
New Albany: Tetley 44, Maddie Daniel 45, Sarah Jefferson 47, Libby Bogdon 50, Avery Carroll 52, Kate Daniel 53.
Scottsburg: Makayla Barger 51, Molly McGannon 52, Emma Lynn 55, Lydia Wolf 57, Kensley Gambrell 60, Jordan Johnson 62, Kalyn Sebastian 63, Emily Foster 68.
NALL TOPS CREEK
NEW ALBANY — William Herrmann had two hits and four RBIs to lead the New Albany 10U All-Stars to a 16-3 3-inning victory over the Silver Creek Blue 10U All-Stars in the District 5 Tournament semifinals Wednesday night at New Albany Little League.
Levi Sanders added two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs for New Albany, which scored five runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third.
Corbin Crone also drove in two runs while scoring twice. Abram Caswell scored three times while Keaton Hamilton, Grady Mayfield and Caleb Goldman all reached home twice.
