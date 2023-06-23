NEW ALBANY — Area teams took advantage of the summer session Thursday to get some work in ahead of the new school year.
Floyd Central, New Albany and Southwestern were among the boys’ high school teams in action at New Albany High School and Hazelwood Middle School.
New Albany and Floyd Central will enter the 2023-24 season with new head coaches.
Fonso White was hired in May as Floyd Central’s new coach. White replaces Greg Walters, who wasn’t brought back after one season with Floyd Central.
New Albany athletic director B.J. McAlister is operating as the interim head coach this summer for the Bulldogs after Craig Teagle resigned earlier this month before ever coaching a game at the school.
Teagle cited a family medical emergency as his reason for leaving. He was to replace Jim Shannon, who stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.