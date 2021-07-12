MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Bierman drafted by Marlins

Former Jeffersonville High School standout, and current Indiana University pitcher, Gabe Bierman was selected in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft Monday.
Bierman was drafted by the Miami Marlins as the 209th overall selection.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander is coming off a very good season with the Hoosiers.
The third-year sophomore posted a 5-4 record with a 2.68 earned-run average in 12 starts for IU. In 74 innings pitched, he allowed 26 runs (22 earned) on 47 hits while walking 30 and striking out 80. He faced a team-high 263 batters and opponents hit just .179 against him.
Bierman had the pitching staff's lone complete game and also posted a 1.04 WHIP.
After the season, Bierman was named All-Big Ten second team. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Bierman's teammate, and fellow pitcher, McCade Brown was also drafted Monday. The 6-6, 225-pound right-handed pitcher was selected in the third round, 79th overall, by the Colorado Rockies.
Brown also went 5-4 on the mound for the Hoosiers while compiling a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts. In 61 innings pitched, he allowed 29 runs (23 earned) on 35 hits while walking 43 and striking out 97 this past season. He faced 214 batters and opponents hit only .164 against him. He also posted a 1.28 WHIP.