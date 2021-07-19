Former Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University standout Gabe Bierman signed with the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
The right-handed pitcher was selected 209th overall, in the seventh round, of last week's Major League Baseball amateur draft.
"It's official! #JuntosMiami," Bierman tweeted, along with a picture of himself signing his contract, Sunday afternoon.
In the first 10 rounds of the MLB Draft, each selection is assigned a certain amount of guaranteed bonus money that teams are allowed to spend on signing a player without a penalty. Teams can opt to spend more, or less, than the allotted slot value, however they could incur a penalty if they exceed the amount, or risk losing a player if it's not the money they were looking for.
Bierman's slot value is $214,900.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bierman went 5-4 with a 2.68 earned-run average in 12 starts this past season, as a third-year sophomore for IU. In 74 innings pitched, he allowed 26 runs (22 earned) on 47 hits while walking 30 and striking out 80. He faced a team-high 263 batters and opponents hit just .179 against him.
Bierman had the pitching staff’s lone complete game and also posted a 1.04 WHIP.
After the season, Bierman was named All-Big Ten second team. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.