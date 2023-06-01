Drew Ellis is back in the big leagues.
The former Jeffersonville and University of Louisville standout was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
It completes a meteoric rise for the 27-year-old, who began this season without a team after being released by the Seattle Mariners organization during Spring Training.
Ellis signed a free-agent contact with the Philadelphia Phillies on April 16 and was assigned to the Florida Complex League Phillies the next day.
On May 2, Ellis was assigned to the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Phillies. In 10 games there, he hit .257 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs while scoring six times before being promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
In 11 games with the Iron Pigs, Ellis batted .279 with a double, five home runs and 19 RBIs while touching home 11 times. On May 22, he was named the International League Player of the Week after going 7-for-16 (.438) with four homers and 13 RBIs.
Over 21 games in the minors this year, Ellis has hit .269 with four doubles, eight homers and 27 RBIs while touching home 17 times.
The Phillies selected the contract of Ellis on Thursday after placing Alec Bohm on the injured list.
In his minor-league career, Ellis has batted .246 with 125 doubles, six triples, 84 home runs and 324 RBIs while scoring 296 runs.
Ellis made his Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. In his first 35 games in the bigs with the Diamondbacks and Mariners, Ellis batted .141 with three doubles, one homer and six RBIs while scoring 12 times. Ellis, however, has a career .333 batting average at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the his new team — the Phillies.
