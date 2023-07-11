Bishop Letson may be a Brewer.
The recent Floyd Central graduate, a standout right-handed pitcher for the Highlanders, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 332nd pick (in the 11th round) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday afternoon.
In the spring, Letson went 4-1 with a 2.33 earned-run average while recording 62 strikeouts for Floyd.
Letson, who has signed to continue his career at Purdue University, now has to decide whether to ink a professional contract or suit up for the Boilermakers.
“The plan right now is to go to Purdue and see how the draft goes,” Letson said last month. “If I get paid enough to go and skip college, then that’s what I’ll do. If I don’t, then I’ll have three great years at Purdue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.