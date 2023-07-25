Bishop Letson is officially a Milwaukee Brewer.
The recent Floyd Central graduate, a standout right-handed pitcher for the Highlanders, put pen to paper and inked with the Brewers at their American Family Field on Tuesday.
Letson was selected by Milwaukee with the 332nd pick (in the 11th round) of the recent Major League Baseball Draft.
This past spring, Letson went 4-1 with a 2.33 earned-run average while recording 62 strikeouts for Floyd.
Letson had signed to continue his career at Purdue University, but indicated last month that he would listen to professional offers.
“If I get paid enough to go and skip college, then that’s what I’ll do," he said.
Letson received a $482,600 signing bonus, according to the Milwaukee Brewers' website.
