CLARKSVILLE — As the Providence boys’ basketball team prepared for a “breakdown” at the conclusion of Thursday’s practice, the Pioneers gathered together and raised their hands and arms in unison.
But before they could finish it off, a voice called out: “Wash your hands!”
Yes, these are the days we live in now folks. One in which hygiene is paramount as the threat of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is on everyone’s mind.
Friday afternoon the IHSAA — seemingly one of the last athletic organizations holding out — announced the postponement of the remaining boys’ state tournament games. That was just one day after it said that today’s regional games would go on as scheduled, albeit with a limited number of fans in attendance. However with the NCAA’s cancellation of the men’s and women’s tournaments, as well as the suspension of the NHL season and postponement of the start of the professional baseball season, later Thursday an amendment to the IHSAA’s announcement appeared likely.
“One of the main feelings, emotions and words that come to mind is, it’s sad,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “It’s sad for teams. It’s sad for communities. Not just thinking about ourselves, I told the boys, thinking about some of the NCAA teams. The teams that had never been there and they’ve worked their whole life to get there and they finally get there and it’s canceled. Then, thinking beyond that. Thinking about New Rochelle, New York, where they’re isolated. Then, thinking about other countries.”
But today it’s hard not to think about our four local teams — Floyd Central, Silver Creek, Providence and Christian Academy — that would’ve been playing regional games. The Highlanders, coming off their first sectional title in 31 years, were preparing to face Class 4A No. 1 Bloomington South at Seymour. Meanwhile the 3A No. 1 Dragons were readying to take on No. 2 Heritage Hills in continued defense of their state title and the Pioneers and Warriors also had their sights set on regional titles. Now, we don’t know if those teams will ever get the chance to continue their seasons.
“It’s one of those things, initially, where you go through your stages of grief,” Miller said. “This is a big deal to a lot of people, but again we just have to get outside of ourselves. There will be a time, maybe this weekend, where I get a little bummed, and by ‘a little bit’ I mean a lot. I’m going to look back on this and probably get a little bit emotional about it because I just know how hard our guys have worked to get this opportunity. I’ve been there, I’ve gotten this opportunity. I’ve been there as a coach and got to experience this fully, and it’s special. It’s kind of magical for a community, it really is. Sometimes in life you have these brief moments in time that you look back on and just say, ‘Man, that was awesome and I am grateful for that experience. All that hard work and we were fortunate enough that it paid off.’ And when you don’t get to fully experience it, you just never get it back, and it’s a sad thing. I’m not going to sugar-coat it and act like, ‘Oh, it’s OK.’ No, it’s sad and it’s unfortunate...”
But the sports shutdown isn’t only sad for our four area boys’ hoops teams.
It’s also sad for Jeffersonville graduate and Bellarmine sophomore Rachel Walker, who was swimming in the Division II national championships when the NCAA announced it was calling off all winter and spring sports.
It’s sad for Nic Reed. The Christian Academy graduate who had led Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) to a No. 1 seed in the NAIA Division II men’s basketball national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. However the tourney was halted before Reed, a senior, ever got to play a single game.
It’s also sad for Mike McBride. The Providence graduate who guided Holy Cross College to its first-ever berth, and its first-ever victory, in that same NAIA tournament before it was canceled.
“Ultimately it’s not a lesson, or a perspective, that any of us want or are looking for, but it’s what’s there,” Miller said. “It’s the reality. And the reality is this is an opportunity to gain perspective and be grateful for what we have. Things like this, they make you think. Not only about the role of athletics in life, but just life in general, honestly. Not to get too philosophical, but it’s like, ‘Hey, we truly have to appreciate everything we have, every day. … Let’s be grateful right now for our health and make the most of a very unfortunate and difficult situation that’s impacting not millions, but billions — it’s impacting the world.’
“It’s OK to be a little disappointed and upset and sad, but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves because we realize that this is the way it is. It’s just a valuable life lesson for all of us, just how we have to be grateful for every opportunity we get and realize that life itself, everything about life, is fragile.”
