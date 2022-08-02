The former Louisville Trinity High School and Bellarmine University standout, who has Southern Indiana roots, recently signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the San Francisco Giants.
This past season Higgins smashed a school-record 22 homers while becoming the Knights’ all-time home run king with 45, and career RBI-leader with 185. Higgins finished third all-time in program history in both hits (261) and runs scored (174) and was fourth in doubles (57).
In addition to his ASUN-leading 22 homers, Higgins finished the regular season topping the conference in slugging percentage (.770) while tying for second in RBIs (61), tying for third in doubles (20) and runs scored (61), tying for fifth in hits (78) and ranking sixth in on-base percentage (.469) and seventh in batting average (.366).
The robust production led to Higgins being recognized as the ASUN Player of the Year and a second-team All-American by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and the ABCA/Rawlings.
