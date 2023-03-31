There is something about hearing the crack of the bat and the sizzle and pop of a well-thrown baseball snuggling into the web of a catcher’s mitt for the first time in the spring. The press and fans had the opportunity to hear those beloved sounds and many more Thursday evening at Slugger Field. The Louisville Bats held a practice and workout open to the public.
The Bats open their International League Triple-A baseball season on Friday. The Bats travel to Nashville for a short three-game series with the Sounds. The Bats continue their player relationship with the Cincinnati Reds. The Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Louisville returns home next Tuesday to begin their opening home stand against the Indianapolis Indians. Opening night finds $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, soda and beer. Thirsty Thursday returns on April 6 with $2 beer and $3 hot dogs and nachos. Friday finds a block party in the Hall of Fame with $6 margarita madness and fireworks after the game. The series with the Indians continues through the weekend.
The Bats roster looks to have a nice balance between older, more experienced players and younger players on their way up. Several pitchers were throwing the ball with quite a bit of zip in the bullpen. Several strong arms could also be seen roaming the outfield grass.
Baseball is undergoing several changes at the major league level that will also affect playing the minor leagues. Pitchers will have a limited number of throws to keep runners close to the base. They will also have 15 seconds to throw a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds when runners are on base. The bases themselves are a little larger, and there are some limits on how defensive shifts can be used against batters.
The minor leagues often provide the experimental ground for future rules. Later in the season, the Bats will experiment at times with balls and strikes called by robot umpires. The electronic strike zone will begin usage in 15 parks with the other 15 parks instituting a challenge system incorporating similar technology.
The Cincinnati Reds opened their National League season on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Even in the midst of the noise and hoopla of the Findlay Market parade, most sports writers see the team continuing the foundation of their rebuilding. They are excited about three young but promising starting pitchers in their rotation. Hitting with power and consistent relief pitching could prompt many to whimper “Wait until next year!” very soon.
The Bats will boast some exciting prospects on their roster. The crown jewel of the Reds’ minor league system is Elly De La Cruz, a 20-year-old infielder who will start the season on the Bats squad. Splitting last season between High-A and Double-A teams, Elly hit over .300 in both leagues. The Reds have wondered where to play him. He prefers to play shortstop, but this past winter, his Dominican team played him at third and second. One spring training game this year had him roaming the center field pastures.
Another player to watch is Michael Siani, who spent some time with the Bats last season. Siani plays the outfield at an elite level. He often makes incredibly difficult plays look simple and routine. His batting has steadily improved during his career. His speed makes him an offensive threat when he does get on the bases.
A pitcher on the Bats’ roster that the Reds should be watching is left-hander Brandon Williamson. The 6’6” pitcher joined the Reds before the 2022 season having been acquired in the trade for Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker. The media was encircling Brandon on Thursday like vultures and the velocity of his fastball was the reason why. Pitches in the mid-90 range were common.
Although his time here will be limited, Reds first baseman Joey Votto begins the season on team’s injured list. Votto is coming off surgery on both of his rotator cuffs at the end of last summer. He missed the beginning of spring training, and struggled at the plate in the games he did see. The future Hall of Famer told the media that he would retire before playing in a sub-standard manner. Fans might get a chance to see Votto during the homestand with Indianapolis.
How many reasons do you need to wander out to the ballpark? Between family-friendly promotions and an exciting level of professional baseball, the Louisville Bats’ Slugger Field will head my destination list many times this summer.
