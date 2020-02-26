NEW ALBANY — As David Burton goes, so goes IU Southeast.
On the offensive end, Burton’s red-hot second half — when he notched 21 of his game-high 27 points — powered the Grenadiers over Ohio Christian 93-78 on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t only Burton pumping in buckets, as IUS rolled up 57 points in the latter 20 minutes of a River States Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
“We had to pick it up a little bit,” the 6-foot-3 junior wing said. “We were lackadaisical in the first half. The second half we really picked it up and put more pressure on them.”
In the regular season, Burton averaged 17.7 points per game — fourth-best in the RSC. He proved his offensive worth with an efficient 11 of 19 shooting night.
“How this team goes is the way David Burton goes,” IUS coach Wiley Brown said. “He started hitting some shots and guys started attacking the rim.”
Intensity on the defensive end picked up as well. For the game, IUS had 14 steals with Jocobi Hendricks credited for four. Anthony Wales Jr. and Burton had three apiece.
“Our defense was really bad [in the first half],” said Brown, whose team trailed 41-36 at intermission. “We weren’t rotating. All teams in this league have shooters. The first time we played them, their shots weren’t falling but [tonight], they were falling.”
The second half surge began when Wales hit from downtown. A Jaivaughn Jackson steal set up a Burton put-back to level the score at 41-all.
Once the Grenadiers took the lead, they rolled the rest of the way. The turnover differences became more noticeable as IUS won the category 23-9.
“Coach is always preaching the first five minutes of the second half is the biggest,” Burton said.
A Tamaje Blackwell lay-in, then a back-cut by Jackson for an easy deuce started to expose the Ohio Christian defense. A switch to a more guard-oriented lineup aided IUS as well. Seven-foot post player Seth Cox had six points and three boards in the first half, but Brown went smaller against the Trailblazers lineup. The move proved positive.
Jackson and Wells would close with double figure scoring nights, tallying 19 and 11 points, respectively. Blackwell came off the bench to contribute seven points and a team-best eight boards.
Ohio Christian seemed to do no wrong in the first 20 minutes. While IUS struggled to go 2 of 13 from beyond the arc, the Trailblazers lived to their name, going 7 of 16. No one was feeling it more than Justin Barksdale, who tallied 18 points in the half, making seven field goals.
“Our defensive philosophy, we didn’t have it tonight,” Brown said. “We were supposed to be switching out on shooters and we weren’t.”
Barksdale closed with a 23-point, 10-rebound night. Ben Casey hit four 3-pointers for Ohio Christian (9-20) for 16 points.
The lead for Ohio Christian grew to 10 at one point, before Jackson pumped in a triple to reach halftime and cut the margin to 41-36.
The Grenadiers (21-7) will host IU East (21-10) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the RSC Tournament semifinals. The Red Wolves rolled to a 97-78 victory over Midway (Ky.) on Wednesday night.
Brown said he’ll be looking for a better defensive start.
“The message is, ‘Any team can beat you in these situations,’” Brown said. “You just have to come prepared. … Coming into the next game, it has to be defense first. You can not disrespect this game because it will disrespect you. The game is played with defense, then you play offense. Moving forward, we have to start with defense.”
Burton, meanwhile, looks forward to the next opportunity.
“This is the postseason, every game could be your last,” he said. “This is what we’ve been working toward since September and October.”
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT Wednesday night’s quarterfinal IU SOUTHEAST 93, OHIO CHRISTIAN 78
Ohio Christian 41 37 – 78
IU Southeast 36 57 – 93
Ohio Christian (9-20): Justin Barksdale 23, Ben Casey 16, Jermaine Smith 10, Rohan Ashok 9, Tolu Telli 7, Samson Sandhu 6, Keason Lowe 4, Rashard German 3.
IUS (21-7): David Burton 27, Jaivaughn Jackson 19, Anthony Wales Jr. 11, Kereion Douglas 9, Jacobi Hendricks 7, Antonio Rogers 7, Tamaje Blackwell 7, Seth Cox 6.
3-point field goals: Ohio Christian 14 (Casey 4, Ashok 3, Barksdale 2, Smith 2, Sandhu 2, German); IUS 8 (Burton 4, Wales 2, Jackson, Douglas).
